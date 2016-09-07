Charnley ready for a scrap!

Josh Charnley has his sights on a Grand Final farewell – to bolster his mum’s scrapbook!

She has kept a record of his career from his early days on loan at Blackpool and Hull KR.

The father-to-be hopes he will get some more cuttings of a successful season for his mum before he switches codes to Sale Sharks.

And ahead of Friday’s crunch match at Hull FC, he believes “nothing can stop us” if the Warriors can find their groove.

The winger said: “My mum has a big file of my career – every cutting is in there, it must be a foot high – and it’ll be good to show my kid when he’s older.

“It’d be nice if there are some more good moments in there before I go, that’s what I’m itching for. There are only a few weeks left of my Wigan career and I really do want to finish on a high.”

Wigan’s stale attack came in for stinging criticism following an 8-6 loss to Widnes last Thursday night.

“It’s not nice but it’s part of being a professional sportsman,” said Charnley. “There is a lot of criticism and you have to take it, the fans come each week to see us win and it must be gutting for them.

“They seem to forget we’re in the top four... but it’s one of those, when you’re winning it’s great, when you’re losing there’s always someone to blame. We’ll try and put that straight.”

They now head on the road for games against the top-two – Hull FC and then Warrington – before finishing the campaign against Catalans. Shaun Wane’s men are guaranteed a semi-final spot – as they chase a fourth successive Grand Final – while the league leaders’ shield is not out of their reach.

And Charnley remains convinced they have the firepower to finish this season with a trophy.

“We’re disappointed with the loss last week, because it was one step back in the silverware (race),” he said.

“We reviewed it, we know where we went wrong, the opportunities we missed and what we need to put right.

“We know what we’re doing wrong, once we click there’s nothing that can stop us getting what we want.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Charnley ready for a scrap! Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...