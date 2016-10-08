Charnley’s Grand Final pride

Josh Charnley spoke of his pride at winning silverware in his last Wigan appearance after his try sealed victory over Warrington in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The Warriors overcame a four-point deficit at half-time to win 12-6, winning for the first time in three attempts having lost in the two previous Grand Finals to St Helens and Leeds.

It’s going to be an emotional night but I’m looking forward to the next challenge Josh Charnley

It was a fairytale ending for Charnley and Dan Sarginson as they combined to seal victory in their final match for Wigan.

Charnley is switching codes to play for rugby union side Sale while Sarginson is plying is trade in the NRL next season after agreeing to move to Gold Coast Titans in Australia.

Charnley was adamant that he would leave the club on a high, having made over 150 appearances for the Warriors.

He told Sky Sports: “When I signed for Sale, I said to [coach Shaun] Wane that I want to finish on some silverware and having people here like my family and friends and the fans, what a way to finish, I’m pretty speechless to be honest.

“I’ve grown up at this club, I’ve been here many years, I’ve been around the boys day in, day out and it’s like a family this. So yeah, it’s going to be an emotional night but I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

Sarginson hailed Wigan’s togetherness that allowed them to prevail.

He told Sky Sports: “I dropped a ball down there but the boys got around me, that’s what we do. We knew were going to make an error at some point.

“We have had so many injuries this year and had our backs against the wall but this is the best bunch of blokes I’ve ever played with.

“We have had meetings to on how good it will feel but I didn’t think it would feel this good. My last game for Wigan and I couldn’t have dreamt of a better way to do it.

“I knew there was nothing on for me and I had seen Josh in a bit of space and just smashed it, I don’t think there was much skill involved.

“I’m going to enjoy the next few days with these boys and it’s going to be amazing.”