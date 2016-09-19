Clubb may need more neck surgery

Tony Clubb may need further surgery on his troublesome neck injury.

The prop has not played since a 30-16 loss to Hull FC in May.

He had hoped to return this season, but his comeback was shelved after further scans showed his injury had not healed.

And the 29-year-old will discover soon if he needs to go under the knife again.

Clubb said: “The plan was to get back for the Widnes game last month.

“But the surgeon said it would be best if I left it because it’s not healing.

“In between my discs I have a metal cage, and the bones have to calcify – they have to heal to the cage – and they’re not even trying.

“We’re going to go back in three weeks and see what happens. If they look like they’re trying to heal, we’ll leave it over the off-season.

“If not, the plan is a bone graft from my hip bone and stick that in my neck to speed up the healing. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Former London Bronco Clubb admits his lengthy lay-off has been frustrating. But given the nature of the injury he is not prepared to take any risks.

“If it happens again it’ll probably finish me off, so it’s something I need to get right,” he said.

“But I asked the surgeon and he said that, if we were to do a bone graft, it would 100 per cent heal. So that’s reassurance.

“When it comes to the neck, it was something I was never going to rush.”

Clubb is one of five senior players on the sidelined for the season, alongside Joel Tomkins, Micky McIlorum, Lee Mossop and Dom Manfredi.

