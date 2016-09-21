Fans can add names to McIlorum’s shirt

Fans have until tomorrow to secure their name on Micky McIlorum’s testimonial shirt.

Many have already taken the chance to be a part of his special top, which will be released before Christmas and be worn for his benefit game – possibly against Leigh – early next year.

Names will feature within the No.9 on the back.

McIlorum, who has spent 10 years with the Warriors, said: “It gives the fans an opportunity to get involved with my testimonial year and we are excited to be able to give them the chance to have their name on the shirt.”

Places costing £50 are limited, call the DW Stadium ticket office on 0871 6633552 by close of play Thursday.

McIlorum has missed the majority of this season after a sickening ankle injury against Brisbane in the World Club Series in February.

