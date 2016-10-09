Farrell: I can’t put it into words

Liam Farrell struggled to find the words to describe what Wigan’s Grand Final triumph meant to him.

The England forward left the Old Trafford dressing room clutching the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match.

Farrell played a key role in the 12-6 win against Warrington, sending Oliver Gildart over for a try before Josh Charnley grabbed the match-winning try in front of more than 70,000 fans at Old Trafford.

“It’s hard to rank different wins, because they’re special for their own reasons,” said Farrell.

“In 2010 it was my first, 2013 we did the double... they all have their own unique reasons.

“But this one in special because of the adversity we’ve faced. To do it with the 17 players left, I can’t put it into words. It’s one of the best... we’ll enjoy this.”

Captain Sean O’Loughlin returned from injury to play his first game since August 5 - a scenario which had echoes of 2013, when he didn’t play between Wembley and the Grand Final.

“He has a habit of playing in the big games,” said Farrell. “You can’t complain at the injuries he gets because he puts his body through a lot.

“I wasn’t confident he would play. But when you have a player like Lockers putting his hand up, how can you turn him down because he’ll always turn up for you.”

The win ensured Charnley (Sale Sharks) and Dan Sarginson (Gold Coast) departed with silverware. Halfback Matty Smith is also expected to leave to join St Helens.

Farrell admits he was humbled by the man of the match award, which was voted for by the Press and presented my Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson after his last game commentating for Sky Sports.

“I’m a bit lost, because it’s not really heard of for a backrower to win it,” he added. “So for me to get it when there were so many outstanding performances, it’s nice.

“I had a lay-off earlier this year with a rib injury, and to come back and be involved in this special team... it’s a great feeling.”