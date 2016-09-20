Flower handed two-match ban

Ben Flower will be available for the Grand Final – if Wigan reach Old Trafford – after being handed a two-game ban.

The Welsh prop pleaded guilty to a reckless Grade C strike with the elbow when he appeared in front of the RFL disciplinary.

He was also fined £300 for his challenge on Warrington’s Declan Patton, for which he was sent off.

Flower will miss their final match of the regular season against Catalans this Friday, and a semi-final the following week, but will be fit for the Super League title decider if Warriors progress.

Before Flower was cited, Wane said it would be “wrong” to charge the Welsh prop.

“I thought the sending off was harsh and to take it further would be wrong,” he said.

Counterpart Tony Smith said after Friday’s game he also felt the dismissal was “harsh”.

It was Flower’s first red-card since the 2014 Grand Final.

Without him, Wigan rallied to score four tries in the final quarter and win 35-28.

