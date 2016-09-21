Flower’s appeal fails

Wigan have failed with an appeal against the two-game ban issued to Ben Flower.

The prop was found guilty of a grade C reckless strike with the elbow on Warrington’s Declan Patton last Friday, for which he was sent off.

While admitting contact was made, Wane argued at Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing the challenge was careless – rather than reckless – and he it should have been a lower grade with, consequently, a lower punishment scale.

He stated similar incidents have not been punished with a Grade C charge (which carries a sentencing guideline of two to three matches).

But his appeal was thrown out, meaning Flower’s punishment will stand.

He will miss Friday’s match against Catalans and the following week’s semi-final. He was also fined £300.

The RFL initially stated Flower had ‘pleaded guilty’ to the Grade C charge, but that was later corrected to ‘found guilty’.

Earlier this year, Wigan successful appealed against a one-match ban imposed on the Welsh prop.

Flower was initially given the suspension for a dangerous throw on Widnes’ Aaron Heremaia, but upon appeal the charge was downgraded to Grade A with no ban but a £300 fine.

