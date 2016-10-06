Grand Final squads revealed

Wigan and Warrington have named their provisional 19-man squads for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

Ben Flower has returned to the Warriors squad after serving a two-match ban.

But there is no place for captain Sean O’Loughlin, who has failed to overcome a leg injury in time.

Shaun Wane had said earlier this week the 33-year-old had a “remote” chance of featuring.

Flower is likely to replace Joe Bretherton in the match-day squad, with Joe Wells the other player from the Wigan 19 to miss out.

Australian halfback Chris Sandow returns to the Warrington squad. He has not played since the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley because of a knee injury.

Prop Ryan Bailey and hooker Brad Dwyer have also been recalled by Tony Smith.

Less than 4,000 tickets are still on sale for the Old Trafford clash, kick-off 6pm.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Bretherton, Josh Charnley, Dom Crosby, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Matty Smith, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Jack Wells, George Williams

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Ryan Bailey, Daryl Clark, Brad Dwyer, Rhys Evans, Kurt Gidley, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Chris Sandow, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Sam Wilde