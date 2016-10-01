Grand Final tickets on sale

Wigan fans can start snapping up Grand Final tickets from today.

The Warriors’ allocation is in the Eastern end of Old Trafford, with tickets priced from £20 to £80.

They go on sale to season ticket holders, shareholders and lottery agents today (Saturday) from 12pm to 5pm at the DW Stadium’s ticket office. Online sales start at 1pm.

They will remain on sale on Sunday (from 1pm to 4pm) at the ticket office and online, before going on general sale from 9am on Monday, from the ticket office and online.

Only from Tuesday can tickets be bought over the phone.

Shaun Wane guided the Warriors to their fourth-successive Grand Final with a thrilling 28-18 win against Hull FC on Friday night.

They will face Warrington next Saturday, October 8 (kick-off 6pm).

The clash is a repeat of the 2013 title decider, which Wigan won 30-16 in front of more than 66,000 fans.