Green aims for “special” Grand Final feat

Blake Green is aiming to add an NRL title to the Super League crown he won with Wigan in 2013.

Green’s Melbourne Storm side face Cronulla Sharks in the NRL Grand Final on Sunday morning (UK time).

The stand-off was the man of the match when Wigan beat Warrington 30-16 at Old Trafford three years ago, and played in the following season’s title decider before returning home.

If he wins he will join an exclusive club of players to have won Grand Finals in both competitions.

“I’m very lucky to have won the Challenge Cup and Grand Final in 2013,” said Green.

“To win one over here would be very special and something I’d be very proud of.”

If Melbourne win and Wigan overcome the Wolves next Saturday, the two clubs could be on course for their first ever clash in the World Club Challenge – but it would not involve Green, who is moving to Trent Barrett’s Manly in the off-season.