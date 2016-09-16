Isa: ‘We have to stop their middles’

Willie Isa says if Warriors are to stop Warrington’s potent attack tonight, they have to kill it at the root.

The versatile forward has pinpointed the Wolves’ pack as the heartbeat of their strike power, becoming the best attack in Super League this term.

And while Warrington’s classy backs take the credit for racking-up the points, Isa says the likes of Chris Hill are responsible for setting the platform, and need to be stopped in a battle of the packs.

“I think they’re playing well in the middle there. A lot of their team go forward from Hill and he’s their captain and we’ll need to be on our game against him,” he said.

“I think everyone knows it goes down to the front rower going forward. With Hill and Simms in there it’s allowing Clark and Ratchford to play a bit more, so we need to take care of their two front rowers and limit the other players as well.”

Isa’s versatility has seen him cover the second row, but he has been at loose forward since captain Sean O’Loughlin has been out with a hamstring injury.

And the ex-Widnes star admits he has enjoyed the change.

“I think I’m happier than I was before but I was just doing my job,” he said on moving away from the edges.

“I like the confrontational side of it. I enjoy playing with guys like Benny, Taulima, Frankie and Crosby.

“It’s good to mix it up with the bigger fellas.”

And while Warriors are looking for their first win over Tony Smith’s side tonight – the only Super League team not to have lost to Wigan this term – and keep their hopes of a home play-off tie alive, Isa is ignoring the Super 8s table.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant but I couldn’t care less what they’re doing to be honest,” he said.

“Whatever the result is there’s alot of things playing into this game, but personally I don’t think about that stuff. I let the other people and the media talk about that.

“I know what I have to do as an individual, but as a team I think we know what we have to do.”

