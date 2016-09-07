Leuluai in Kiwi squad

Thomas Leuluai was man of the match in the 2010 Grand Final

Thomas Leuluai was man of the match in the 2010 Grand Final

Wigan-bound Thomas Leuluai has been named in New Zealand’s train-on squad for the Four Nations.

Coach Stephen Kearney has named a preliminary 23-man panel, consisting of of players from the eight clubs not competing in the NRL play-offs.

Leuluai, a former World Cup winner, is one of 11 players from NZ Warriors.

They will continue to train over the next month before learning whether they will make the cut.

A final 24-man squad will be named during Grand Final week on October 2.

England, Scotland and Australia are also competing in the Four Nations tournament.

Leuluai, a Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in 2010 and a firm fans’ favourite, is returning to Wigan in 2017.

Back to the top of the page