Liam Farrell column: It’s all come down to this

Our season is on the line – it’s all or nothing.

When it comes to this time of year we tend to step up a level, and I hope we can do that against Hull FC.

Blake Green has a chance to add an NRL Grand Final win to the 2013 victory with Wigan

We’re all desperate to get to another Grand Final. I don’t want to go on about the injuries we’ve had, but it has certainly made our task harder.

If we progress, it will make it even more of an achievement.

Hull FC’s results haven’t been great since their Wembley win last month, but I’ve been in that position myself in 2013, and we managed to pick up for the play-offs.

I’m expecting them to do exactly the same, especially with the calibre of players they have got. We know they will turn up, and we’ll need to as well.

We were pleased with aspects of how we played on Friday in a 48-24 win against Catalans.

We went into the game with the attitude of trying to punch holes through the middle, and on the back of that we moved the ball about and showed what we can do in attack.

I’d go as far as saying the first-half was as well as we’ve attacked this year.

But it seemed like we threw the towel in after that, which was frustrating and disappointing.

It certainly wasn’t intentional, and we know we can’t afford to have that mentality against Hull FC.

This is a game we’re expecting to be tight, and we will need to be far more ruthless.

Whatever happens, it will be Josh Charnley’s last home game for us and I hope the fans turn out to give him the farewell from the DW he deserves.

It’s unfortunate for rugby league that he is leaving, because I think he’d have got into the England side this season.

I was pleased to see Dom Manfredi get a place in the Super League Dream Team this week. It’s a nice reward for him after the season he had, which was sadly cut short by injury.

I thought we might have had a couple other players in the line-up, too, but I was certainly chuffed for Dom.

I tipped Melbourne to win the NRL Grand Final and I’m sticking with that, now they’ve got through to the decider to face Cronulla.

I don’t like using this word, but they are like a machine. Their error-count is low, completion is high, they are methodical with the ball.

My former team-mate Blake Green has done a great job for them, and I’m really pleased he’ll get the chance to play in a Grand Final there. Good luck to him.

The Million Pound Game also takes place this weekend.

The concept has split opinion; I can understand the arguments for and against, and for the Hull KR and Salford players, it must be a horrible experience to go through.

But if we’re going to have promotion, we’ve got to have relegation, and it wouldn’t have been fair to deny Leigh a chance to come up to Super League after everything they’ve done.