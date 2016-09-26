Manfredi in Super League Dream Team

Winger Dom Manfredi is the only Wigan player in the Super league Dream Team.

The fictitious line-up is selected by a panel of journalists. Manfredi scored 15 tries in 25 games before his season was ended by a knee injury. Coach Sean Wane said: “Dom deserves his place and to be honest I thought we could have had a couple more in there.

“But this is a strong line-up with some quality players, many of who we’ll see in the semis.” Wigan face Hull FC on Friday for a place in the Grand Final. The full Dream Team is: Jamie Shaul, Denny Solomona, Ryan Atkins, Mahe Fonua, Dom Manfredi, Kurt Gidley, Luke Gale, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Chris Hill, Ben Currie, Mark Minichiello, Gareth Ellis.

