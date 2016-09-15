Johnathan Thurston will turn down offers from Super League, including Wigan, to finish his career in the NRL according to reports Down Under.

Ahead of the star’s North Queensland Cowboys NRL semi-final against Brisbane Broncos, speculation was starting to surface that Super League clubs were circling the three times Golden Boot winner after he stated a desire to finish his career in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to the Courier Mail in Australia, Thurston’s manager has fielded interest from Wigan and St Helens, but the star has since poured cold water over speculation.

“I won’t be going to England,” he told the Courier Mail.

“I don’t know what the standard is like over there but I’m settled at the Cowboys and my manager is in the process of hopefully negotiating a new deal to play on.

“I’ve had my ups and downs at the Cowboys but thankfully the club stood by me earlier in my career.”

Thurston, who helped the Cowboys to their first NRL title last term, claiming the Clive Churchill medal in the process, now says he wants to finish at the club.

“I don’t know whether I will go on (beyond a 12-month extension in 2018), but whatever happens I would like to finish my career at the Cowboys,” he said.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story NRL legend Thurston snubs Super League Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...