O’Loughlin fit to play in Grand Final

Sean O’Loughlin has been named in Wigan’s side for tonight’s Grand Final.

The Warriors skipper has not played since August 5 due to a leg injury.

But Shaun Wane gave him until today to prove his fitness, and named him in his side to face Warrington at Old Trafford (kick-off 6pm).

He replaces Jake Shorrocks on the bench, suggesting he may have to play some minutes at dummy-half - unless Sam Powell plays the full 80 minutes.

O’Loughlin memorably didn’t play at all between the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final, and Wane joked this week: “I told him he only plays when there are 60,000 fans watching.”

As expected, Welsh prop Ben Flower replaces Joe Bretherton after completing his suspension.

Wigan: Sarginson; Charnley, Gelling, Gildart, Tierney; Williams, Smith; Flower, Powell, Nuuausala, Bateman, Farrell, Isa. Subs: Crosby, O’Loughlin, Tautai, Sutton.