O’Loughlin fit to play in Grand Final

Sean O'Loughlin celebrating during the 2013 Grand Final

Sean O’Loughlin has been named in Wigan’s side for tonight’s Grand Final.

The Warriors skipper has not played since August 5 due to a leg injury.

But Shaun Wane gave him until today to prove his fitness, and named him in his side to face Warrington at Old Trafford (kick-off 6pm).

He replaces Jake Shorrocks on the bench, suggesting he may have to play some minutes at dummy-half - unless Sam Powell plays the full 80 minutes.

O’Loughlin memorably didn’t play at all between the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final, and Wane joked this week: “I told him he only plays when there are 60,000 fans watching.”

As expected, Welsh prop Ben Flower replaces Joe Bretherton after completing his suspension.

Wigan: Sarginson; Charnley, Gelling, Gildart, Tierney; Williams, Smith; Flower, Powell, Nuuausala, Bateman, Farrell, Isa. Subs: Crosby, O’Loughlin, Tautai, Sutton.

