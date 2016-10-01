‘Outstanding’ Flower back in the frame

Wigan’s depleted ranks will be bolstered by the return of Ben Flower from suspension for the Grand Final.

The Welsh prop was sent off in his side’s 35-28 win over the Wolves.

But he has now served his two-match ban and will come back into the frame, possibly for academy-product Joe Bretherton.

Coach Shaun Wane - missing seven frontline players from injury - said: “Ben’s form before he got banned was outstanding.

“He’s a huge player for us.”

A thrilling 28-18 semi-final win over Hull earned Wane’s men a fourth successive trip to Old Trafford, where they have lost in each of the last two years to St Helens and Leeds.

“The thing that’s on my mind - and we’ve just spoken about it with the players - is that this is the fourth year and we’ve only got one ring,” Wane said. “So we will all train hard this week to make sure we’re ready for Warrington on Saturday.”

Warrington moved into the final with an 18-10 win against St Helens, and this decider is a rematch of the 2013 Old Trafford showdown.

“It’s going to be a great game,” added Wane.

“Tony is smart, the Warrington players are smart and they will be well prepared for our game. They know what we can do in the last 10 minutes.

“I like it when we play Warrington. It will be a massive challenge.”

Warrington, who also came from behind in their semi-final to beat St Helens, could have scrum-half Chris Sandow back from injury as they seek their first Grand Final win at the third attempt.