Sarginson: I hope they’ll have me back

Departing Dan Sarginson admits he has become ‘addicted’ to Wigan – and has left the door ajar for a return to the club.

He ended his three years at the club with a starring role in the 12-6 Grand Final victory.

And the 23-year-old - who is joining Gold Coast Titans – said: “What a way to go out.

“To come out on top is the best way to leave the club.

“Wigan is an addictive place. When I first came up I heard it was a bit of a rough town, but I love it – I honestly love it nearly as much as my home town Hemel – and I honestly think I’ll be back, if they’ll take me back.”

Sarginson filled in at full-back for injured Sam Tomkins and played a major part in the Old Trafford win.

I honestly think I’ll be back, if they’ll take me back Dan Sarginson

“I was just chatting to Sam about how much pressure you’re under at full-back, under the high balls - you can lose a game yourself,” he said.

“I feel sorry for the injured lads, they’re happy for us but obviously they’d want to be out there with us.

“Sometimes I’ve watched our games back on Sky and you see more than half the salary cap on our bench.”

As well as making strong carries off his own line and defending stoically, Sarginson stabbed the kick through for Josh Charnley’s winning try in the second-half.

“There was not much skill involved,” he smiled. “There wasn’t much on and we’d done some preview on Warrington, their wingers tend to come up quite high, so I just thought I’d stick it in behind them to try and get a repeat set, and obviously Josh got to it.”

Sarginson was particularly pleased for coach Shaun Wane, who has faced intense criticism at spells this season but managed to guide Wigan to their fourth successive Grand Final - and their first trophy since 2013.

“It’s ridiculous how much pressure he’s under,” added Sarginson. “You see him some days and he hasn’t slept a wink. I’ve never known anyone who works as hard, and I was so happy for him - I just couldn’t stop hugging him at the end!”