Sutton short-listed for top award

Wigan prop Ryan Sutton has been shortlisted for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award.
Wakefield’s Tom Johnstone and Widnes’ Matt Whitley are also on the list. The prize will be announced the Monday before the Grand Final.
Sutton has cemented a regular spot in the Wigan side this year.
Team-mate stand-off George Williams won the award last season.
Hull FC duo Gareth Ellis and Danny Houghton, as well as Castleford’s free-scoring winger Denny Solomona, are on the three-man shortlist for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.
