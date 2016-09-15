The Liam Farrell column: Chance to lay down a marker

Our game against Warrington will be a good marker to see where we’re at.

We knocked off Saints convincingly, we did a good job at Hull FC and if we can beat Warrington - the other team in the top-four spots - then it will give us a real confidence boost before the play-offs.

We know how big this game is, for them and for us.

We also know it won’t be easy.

They’re never easy to beat and they’re probably the form team at the moment.

We haven’t played them since April, but we know everything about them.

They like quick rucks, they like to play fast. They are the side who, if you are not concentrating, you can blink and be 18 points down. The start is crucial.

Their ad lib attacks get a lot of credit, but a lot of their good attacks stem from their middles rolling their opponents.

Chris Hill, in particular, is very good at making metres and quick play-the-balls, and off the back of those plays they have quick players like Matty Russell, Stef Ratchford and Daz Clark who run at defences which are out of position or, worse, still retreating.

They also have a really good backrow, with Jack Hughes and Ben Currie, and both John Bateman and I know we’ll have a tough challenge.

What has impressed me about Warrington has been the way they’ve won their two games after Wembley, and we know we’ll need to be better than we were last Friday.

Still, we were pleased to get the win at Hull.

Taulima Tautai has avoided the naked run with his first try of the year.

I picked him as our man-of-the-match, though it was more to do with the tackle which dislodged the ball, rather than his match-winning try itself.

T’s stints throughout the year have been pretty good, and what he did at the end of the game was pretty special.

We’ve showed this year that our defence is strong, we cover for one another, and it’s pleasing that both of Hull’s tries came from kicks, which are easier to stomach than if they’d broken us down.

Congratulations to Leigh on their promotion to Super League.

I watched their game against Huddersfield, and they certainly know how to attack - it was a great first-half performance.

It’s good to see someone new in the top-flight, and it’ll be interesting to see how they go next year.

For us, it’s another derby to look forward to - the first one will certainly have some spice to it!

Personally, I know a few people in their side and I’m pleased for them.

They have some talent in their squad - Micky Higham has been named Championship Player of the Year - and it will be great to see them back in Super League.

Of course, their rise means one of the current clubs will miss out. It’s going to be an interesting, and worrying, two or three weeks for Hull KR, Huddersfield and Salford.

I’ve been following the NRL play-offs quite closely, and I fancy Melbourne to go all the way.

They have a monster pack, and with Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith and Blake Green controlling the game, they look so assured.

They seem to be able to slow it down when they need to, and pick it up when they want.

I’d like to see them do well, mainly because Greeny is there. He went back to challenge himself in the NRL and it’d be great to see him win a Grand Final over there.

