Tierney wants to create his own Grand Final memories

Lewis Tierney has brushed off any significance of following in his dad’s footsteps as he prepares for his first Grand Final.

The 21-year-old’s two tries against Hull FC on Friday night set the Warriors on their way to a thrilling 28-18 win, which secured their place at Old Trafford.

And he is set to hang onto his wing spot for Saturday’s showdown with Warrington.

Tierney’s father, Jason Robinson, scored Wigan’s winning try in the inaugural Grand Final in 1998.

But he said: “I have got my own goals and ambitions in life and I am just concentrating on that at the minute.

“I am my own person, my own player and I just get on with my own thing.

“To be going to a Grand Final myself and experiencing it for the first time is amazing.”

Tierney has caught the eye this season – especially since deputising for injured winger Dom Manfredi – with his acceleration and elusiveness.

His early double against Hull FC took his tally to 10 tries in 22 appearances.

“It is amazing to get a try against a top team like Hull, but to get two in a semi is a big thing for me and I am over the moon,” he said.

“At the start of the year it was about learning different roles and nailing being consistent in my games.

“I think it has been a big learning curve with the game time I have played.”

His success cuts a sharp comparison to a year ago, when rules effectively forced him out of the game for several months once his dual-registration spell with Workington ended in the summer.

He was at Old Trafford last October to watch his team-mates go down to Leeds in a thriller, having also watched their previous two Grand Finals from the stands.

And he has also been to the Theatre of Dreams to watch stepdad, referee Paul Tierney, officiate in Manchester United games.

“I have been a couple of times when he has been reffing, and also watching Wigan,” he added. “When we did the double in 2013, it was ridiculous, so I’m just looking forward to it.”