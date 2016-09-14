Uncertainty over O’Loughlin’s Four Nations chances

Shaun Wane has cast doubts on whether Sean O’Loughlin will play in the Four Nations.

The Wigan captain has missed the last four games with a troublesome hamstring injury and will sit out Friday’s clash at Warrington.

Wane hopes the forward - who has figured 18 times this season - returns the following week against Catalans, ahead of a Super League semi-final.

And while O’Loughlin does not need off-season surgery, Wane is unsure whether he will be available to lead England in the autumn series against Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

He is planning talks with chairman Ian Lenagan, rugby director Kris Radlinski and O’Loughlin before making a call.

“We’ll have a chat with him in the next week or so, about how we take it forward,” said Wane. “That’s a joint decision between Ian, Kris, myself, and Sean.

“I love the international game but the most important thing for me is this club.”

O’Loughlin led the national side to a triumph against New Zealand last autumn – and was named player of the series.

New coach Wayne Bennett retained the 33-year-old as captain when he took the helm in February.

Meanwhile, Wane yesterday confirmed Tony Clubb and Lee Mossop won’t play again this year.

Clubb had hoped to return last month but had a setback with his neck injury, while fellow prop Mossop has a shoulder problem. “Lee’s going seeing a specialist this Thursday, we’ll find out more then,” said Wane.

