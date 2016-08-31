Wane: Farrell brothers will whack each other

Shaun Wane expects sparks to fly when brothers Liam and Connor Farrell go head-to-head!

Their first-ever duel is providing an intriguing subplot to Widnes’ visit to the DW Stadium tomorrow night.

Wane said: “I’ve seen those two in the wrestling room going at each other, and you wouldn’t think they were brothers.

“They go at each other, they rip in, they are both ultra-competitive. I know Connor will want to get one over Liam, and they’ll whack each other.”

Connor joined Widnes on a season-long loan from Wigan this year.

“This will be the first time I have played against my brother, the family will be split,” he said.

“For 80 minutes we will be ready to hurt each other but after that we will be family again allowing mum to stop panicking!”

Farrell has represented his hometown club 10 times. But with chances limited this year, he was allowed to join Widnes to gain further first-team experience.

And he is hoping to use tonight’s match to prove a point to Wane.

“I joined Widnes to allow myself to gain more first team experience and be part of a growing club,” said Farrell, who has only played eight matches for the Vikings due to injury.

“I can’t wait to play, I was unlucky to be injured in the previous match ups with Wigan this year. I have a point to prove as I will be going back to Wigan when my loan deal ends and I want to show that I have learnt from the likes of Chris Houston and Chris Dean and show that Widnes can finish the season as we started.”

