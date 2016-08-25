Wane pinpoints five key areas for Grand finish

Shaun Wane has highlighted the “five” keys which he believes can lead them to a fourth successive Grand Final.
The Warriors boss has identified the areas he believes will increase their chances of reaching Old Trafford.
And with no game this weekend owing to the Challenge Cup Final, he will use the extra time to work on the specific plays in both attack and defence.
Wane said: “We’ve identified five key areas which can potentially win us a Grand Final.
“We’ll explain to the players what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.
“These are specific things – in both attack and defence – which we need to nail in certain situations.
“I can’t give too much a way, but they are key things for us.
“Every year, we’ve got to this stage and pinpointed three or four key areas which would get us to a Grand Final, and it’s worked. “
Wigan are just two points behind leaders Hull FC and a point behind Warrington, who they face in the Super 8s run-in.
Wane still has hopes of winning the league leaders’ shield, which comes with a £100,000 prize for the club, ahead of the play-offs semi-finals.
