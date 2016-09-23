Wane ready to tussle with Hull FC

Hull FC are blocking Wigan’s path to a fourth successive Grand Final.

The Warriors ruthlessly cut Catalans Dragons apart with eight tries in an hour - all converted by Matty Smith - to claim a satisfying 48-24 victory.

And the win - in front of 16,000-plus crowd - secured them second-place in the Super League ladder, and a home semi-final against Challenge Cup winners Hull FC next Friday.

George Williams and Smith both grabbed two tries for Wigan, who lost captain Sean O’Loughlin just minutes before kick-off.

Wane said: “In the big scheme of things, losing Lockers in the warm-up, and changing so many things around, it was satisfying.

“If someone had offered me that score before the game, I’d have snapped their hand off.”

Wane was disappointed they allowed Catalans to finish with a three-try flourish, but added: “I’ve played in those games and it’s hard, when you score on your first set, and you’re 30-0 up in no time.... we needed to be mentally tougher.

“But our attack was good today, we showed good skill. “Next week will be a different game.”

Defeated Catalans coach Laurent Frayssinous said: “It’s always hard to come to Wigan if you don’t bring the right attitude.”

Warriors’ crowd of 16,140 saw them finish the season with an average attendance of 13,491 - up on last year’s figure of 13,362.

Wigan’s Under-19s face St Helens tomorrow in their Grand Final.

Kick-off at Langtree Park is 2pm and admission is £5 adults, £3 concessions.