Wane’s magnificent seven in Hull’s back yard

The KC Stadium may be feared by some teams, but it has proved a happy hunting ground for Wigan. Shaun Wane has won all seven of his visits to the ground since he joined the first-team set-up in 2010...

March, 2016: Hull FC 25 Wigan 26

Matty Smith struck a dramatic late drop-goal – his second of a thrilling match – to help Wigan stretch their perfect start to the Super League season.

The Warriors had gone 14-6 ahead by half-time only for the hosts to poke in front with three tries. Josh Charnley leveled the score 24-24 with a try before Marc Sneyd and Smith traded one-pointers, before Smith’s late clincher.

Shaun Wane said he was “happy as a lot of teams will come here and get pummelled.”

Hull FC: Shaul, Michaels, Logan, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Pryce, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Manu, Ellis. Subs: Green, Thompson, Bowden, Washbrook.

Wigan: Tierney, Charnley, Gelling, Sarginson, Manfredi, Williams, Smith, Flower, Powell, Sutton, Farrell, Bateman, Burke. Subs: Clubb, Mossop, Tautai, Gildart.

July, 2015: Hull FC 12 Wigan 48

Wigan finished the regular season – before the inaugural Super 8s – in style.

Matty Bowen sparkled with two tries, Sean O’Loughlin scored his first-ever try against Hull FC, and Joe Burgess extended his lead at the top of the Super League try-scoring charts to 21 in a comprehensive win.

By half-time the Warriors were well on their way to registering only their fourth game on their travels that season.

Hull FC: Rankin; Lineham, Talanoa, Logan, Michaels; Abdull, Sneyd; Paea, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Whiting, Westerman. Subs: Green, Thompson, Bowden, Hadley.

Wigan: Bowen; Charnley, Gelling, Bateman, Burgess; Williams, Smith; Crosby, McIlorum, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Powell, Clubb, Tautai, Sutton.

May, 2014: Hull FC 16 Wigan 44

Dan Sarginson moved to full-back and starred in his cameo, scoring a hat-trick in an eight-try demolition.

The win – a week before a Magic victory against Leeds – moved them into third in the ladder after a strong start to the campaign.

Wigan were dominant early on, and tries by Dan Sarginson and Anthony Gelling helped them open a 12-point lead.

Gareth Ellis closed the gap, but Jack Hughes’s score saw the visitors lead 20-6 at half-time – with Sarginson finishing his hat-trick and Gelling, Joe Burgess and Dominic Manfredi later crossing.

Hull FC: Shaul, Crookes, Crooks, Yeaman, Talanoa, Horne, Miller, Paea, Houghton, Carvell, Ellis, Whiting, Westerman. Subs: Thompson, Bowden, Paleaaesina, Heremaia.

Wigan: Sarginson, Manfredi, Goulding, Gelling, Burgess, Green, Smith, Taylor, McIlorum, Dudson, Bateman, Hughes, Clubb. Subs: Crosby, Williams, James, Sutton.

April, 2013: Hull FC 20 Wigan 28

Sam Tomkins scored two tries in a week he announced he was likely to leave Wigan.

New signing Andy Powell was in the stands to watch his team – he was signed to cover for the loss of Lee Mossop at the end of the year – as Wigan ended Hull FC’s four-game winning run.

It wasn’t as big as their previous trip to the area, an 84-6 rout of Hull KR on Easter Monday, but it was a satisfying victory as Iain Thornley and Josh Charnley also bagged tries.

These two sides would later meet in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, with Wigan running out 16-0 victors on their way to a memorable double.

Hull FC: McDonnell; Lineham, Yeaman, Crooks, T Briscoe; Horne, Heremaia; Lynch, Houghton, Watts, Westerman, Whiting, Bowden. Subs: Pitts, O’Meley, Johnson, Green.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Charnley, Goulding, Thornley, Richards; Green, Smith; Mossop, McIlorum, Flower, Hansen, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Hughes, Dudson, L Tomkins, Crosby.

April, 2012: Hull FC 12 Wigan 56

Pat Richards ran in a hat-trick as Wigan thrashed the hosts. The Warriors racked up 28 unanswered points in a dominant first-half display that saw two tries for Richards as well as scores for Gareth Hock, Sam Tomkins and Josh Charnley.

Jamie Ellis and Will Sharp got the hosts on the scoreboard but Charnley ran in his second, Richards got his third and Michael McIlorum went over. Thomas Leuluai and Brett Finch completed the scoring for Wigan.

Hull FC: McKinnon; Sharp, Martin, Crooks, T Briscoe; Nicklas, Ellis; Moa, Houghton, Lynch, Manu, Tickle, Pitts. Subs: Kent, Radford, Whiting, Bowden.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Charnley, Goulding, Carmont, Richards; Finch, Leuluai; Prescott, McIlorum, Dudson, Hock, Hansen, O’Loughlin. Subs: Lauaki, Lima, Tuson, Farrell.

July, 2011: Hull FC 16 Wigan 30

Michael Maguire won his only game at the KC Stadium thanks largely to a brave effort by Sam Tomkins.

The England full-back scored two superb tries, the second a decisive one after he returned to the field following a spell on the sidelines that had allowed Hull to battle back from 22-6 down to trail by six points.

He sealed Wigan’s eighth straight win with a try from inside his own half. “He’s a tough little player and I’m glad he’s on our team,” said Maguire. “He aims up every time he plays and is just a real competitor.”

Hull FC: Phelps; Whiting, Turner, Yeaman, Briscoe; Horne, Obst; O’Meley, Houghton, Moa, Manu, Tickle, Washbrook. Subs: Radford, Lauaki, Dowes, Sharp.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Charnley, J Tomkins, Carmont, Richards; Deacon, Finch; Lima, Leuluai, Coley, Farrell, Hoffman, O’Loughlin. Interchange McIlorum, Mossop, Hock, Cross.

July, 2010: Hull FC 0 Wigan 46

Then-assistant Shaun Wane took charge of the team as Michael Maguire returned to Australia to be with his dying father.

And a week after a loss to Warrington, they roared back into life to score eight tries to complete an impressive double, having demolished Hull 48-24 earlier in the season at the DW.

Hat-trick hero Pat Richards again led the spree, rattling up another 26 points, but it was a superb all-round team performance with the immensely talented Sam Tomkins running him close for the man-of-the-match award.

Wane also took charge the following week – a victory against Leeds – which Maguire watched from afar, courtesy of a Skype call to his wife.

Hull FC: Tansey; Hall, Turner, Yeaman T Briscoe; Berrigan Horne; Dowes, Houghton, Radford, Manu, Lauaki, Washbrook. Subs: Moa, Cusack, Burnett, Nicklas.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Goulding, Gleeson, Carmont, Richards; Deacon, Leuluai; Coley, Riddell, Prescott, Farrell, J Tomkins, S O’Loughlin. Subs: Fielden, Hansen, Paleaaesina, Tuson.

