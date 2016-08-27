Wane: Watching Wembley final would be too painful

Shaun Wane will snub today’s Challenge Cup Final.
Warrington and Hull FC, the two sides above Wigan in the Super League table, will meet at Wembley this afternoon to compete for the famous trophy.
Wigan, last Cup winners in 2013, were knocked out of the competition by Hull FC in the semi-final stage.
And Wane said: “When Wembley is on I will be in the middle of Scotland with my dogs and my wife.
“It would be too painful, I’d be too jealous, too angry. I don’t think many of my players will watch it either.” This is the first time Warrington and Hull FC have met in the Challenge Cup Final, and Wane would prefer the Wolves to take the prize.
“As much as I like Lee Radford and his team, I’d like the trophy to come back over here (to the north west),” he said.
A draw would result in a replay at Huddersfield next month.
There is local interest today, with Wiganers Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Jack Hughes, Ben Currie, Brad Dwyer and Chris Hill in the Wolves side.
Ex-Warrior Scott Taylor – a Wembley winner in 2013 – is at Hull FC. Orrell St Peters’ Year 7s face Castleford High in the curtain-raiser.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.