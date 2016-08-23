Wane yet to decide whether to seek wing cover

Shaun Wane has yet to decide whether to bolster his wing ranks in wake of Dom Manfredi’s cruel knee injury.

The in-form flyer saw his England hopes collapse when he damaged his Anterior cruciate ligament playing against Castleford earlier this month.

His recovery period is going to eat well into next season, leaving a gaping hole in Wane’s squad.

The Warriors boss has other options – Oliver Gildart, usually a centre, filled the role in the 25-0 win against St Helens.

Utility-back Lewis Tierney has also done enough this season to earn a new deal, while 19-year-old Jack Higginson has poked into the senior side this year.

But with Manfredi facing such a long spell on the sidelines, Wane may yet seek a reinforcement for next year – either on a short-term deal or a loan signing.

He will speak to rugby manager Kris Radlinski and chairman Ian Lenagan before making a call.

Wane said: “I need to sit down with Rads and Ian, that’s a decision for the off-season.

“I’m happy with Lewis and Oliver, and we have got some good young players coming through, so I’m not sure which way we’re going to go.

“It’s really sad what happened to Dom, and we’ll be supporting him the whole way.

“But we’ve had bad luck with injuries all year so we’re used to dealing with it.”

Winger Joe Burgess is returning to the club in the off-season to replace Sale Sharks-bound Josh Charnley.

Burgess yesterday sealed a 12-6 win against Cronulla with a last-gasp try for Souths, who he joined mid-season after struggling to crack into the Sydney Roosters side. Meanwhile, Wigan’s players return to training today – in a different setting.

Wane has shifted the session to the gym at Preston’s University of Central Lancashire, and will take another session there on Thursday.

The players did pre-season testing at the facility, and Wane said: “We have a great partnership with them.

“We’re going up there to use their fantastic facility, purely to freshen the players up with a change of scenery.

“We’ll get lots of skill work into the players.”

Wane’s assistant John Winder handled the media responsibilities after Friday’s derby triumph.

“There were some unforced errors we need to get rid of,” added Wane.

“But to make more errors than Saints and still win 25-0 is a testament to our attack.”

No Wigan or St Helens players were cited by the RFL’s match review panel yesterday.

