Warriors sweat on Tomkins injury

Sam Tomkins is facing an anxious wait to find out if a foot injury will end his season.

The full-back missed the 48-24 victory over Catalans with the problem.

Shaun Wane says he will have a scan over the weekend to discover the severity of the injury, which the coach says he suffered in last week’s win at Warrington.

But with a maximum of two games to go this season, the timing is an obvious worry.

Wane said: “He’s seeing a specialist for a scan, we’ll know more then.”

Tomkins has previously spoken of his desire to play for England in the Four Nations after missing out on last autumn’s Test series.

Wane admits captain Sean O’Loughlin is a doubt for next Friday’s semi-final against Hull FC.

He was due to return from a hamstring problem to face the Dragons, but pulled out in warm-up with a calf strain.

Joe Bretherton took his place in the side.

“There are more crutches in that dressing room than players,” said Wane, who is also without Dom Manfredi, Micky McIlorum, Joel Tomkins, Tony Clubb, Lee Mossop and suspended Ben Flower.