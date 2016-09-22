Warriors tried to bring Pat back

Wigan tried to bring legend Pat Richards back to the DW Stadium for the Big One 6.

Richards spent this season with Catalans before suffering a season-ending injury.

The legendary winger – who spent eight seasons with Wigan – had already announced he would retire at the end of this year, and returned home to Australia.

“We had hoped this would be Pat’s final game, but unfortunately fate intervened,” said marketing director Simon Collinson.

He said they wanted to bring Richards back from Australia for the match, but existing commitments prevented him from travelling.

“But we’re hoping to get him back over for a game next year,” added Collinson.

Pat Richards is tackled by his good friend and former team-mate Sean O'Loughlin at the DW in February

Richards left Wigan at the end of the double-winning 2013 campaign to return to his former club Wests Tigers.

After two season in the NRL, the goal-kicking winger returned to Super League this year and made an appearance against his former club at the DW in the opening game.