Warriors unveil Hall of Fame shirt

Warriors have revealed a special limited edition shirt which will be worn for the Big One Six match against Catalans Dragons.

The shirt will celebrate the club’s Hall of Fame and its 14 members, and will be worn by the first team in the final home game of the 2016 Season on Friday, September 23.

The shirt features images of the Hall of Fame members

Three new members in Martin Offiah, Frano Botica and Colin Clark were inducted into the Hall of Fame in May and a statue of long standing member Billy Boston was unveiled in Wigan Town Centre last weekend.

The design features images of all 14 members: Andrew Farrell MBE, Shaun Edwards OBE, Dean Bell, Ellery Hanley MBE, Andy Gregory, Eric Ashton MBE, Billy Boston MBE, Brian McTigue, Ken Gee, Joe Egan and Jim Sullivan, along with the three new members. The shirt also contains a prominent cherry and white hoop around the chest, with cherry sleeves and collar.

A limited quantity of 1,500 shirts have been produced by technical partners Erreà and will carry the logos of key sponsors including 188BET, the Club’s Official Main Sponsor.

Replica shirts are now in stock at Warriors World and 2016 Season Ticket holders will have an exclusive two-day priority purchase period from 9am on tomorrow morning. Season Ticket holders can get their shirt first by visiting Warriors World in the Grand Arcade with their Season Card or by calling 01942 239655 with their client code.

General sales will start from 9am on Thursday, September 8 in store and online atstore.wiganwarriors.com

The shirts cost £47 for Adults, £35 for Juniors and are available in sizes from YXS - 9XL. Due to the limited production run women’s sizes will be available to pre-order and these will arrive at a later date in the next few weeks.

