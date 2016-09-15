‘We’re not motivated by league position’

Shaun Wane says the prospect of a top-two finish is not the driving factor when they travel to Warrington tomorrow night.

A defeat at the HJ – coupled with a Hull FC victory against Wakefield tonight – would effectively ensure Wigan finish the season in third or fourth spot.

And that would mean they must travel on the road in the semi-finals, rather than have a home sudden-death match.

But Wane is more concerned with their form heading into the play-offs, rather than the position they finish on the ladder.

And after recent wins against top-four rivals St Helens and Hull FC, he is hoping for a confidence-boosting hat-trick against the only Super League side Wigan have yet to beat this year.

Wane said: “It’s not about sending out a statement.

“Everyone has respect for each other, I don’t think teams will sit up if we win, it won’t send a message out. Us winning at Hull won’t change Warrington’s mentality.

“We’re motivated by improving and winning. It’s about getting some consistency to our form.

“We had a good win against St Helens – yes, we had a blip against Widnes – but then we won at Hull FC and we need to keep building some momentum.

“Where we finish will look after itself, we’ll get what we deserve.”

Warrington will secure the league leaders’ shield if they win tomorrow night but, again, Wane says denying – or delaying – that trophy presentation is not on his priorities.

“Were not motivated by stopping them from winning (the shield),” he said.

“There’d be no bitterness from me if they get that. We just want to win the game.”

Wigan leaked just two tries against Hull FC – both from kicks – and conceded just one try in their previous two games.

But Wane is a huge admirer of beaten Challenge Cup Finalists Warrington, who boast the most prolific attack in the league, and expects his defence to receive a thorough examination.

He added: “They were outstanding last week against Widnes and did great to get the win at Catalans the week before.

“It showed their mental toughness to back up from the Wembley final, so they have every bit of respect from me.

“I admire what they’ve done. They play a high-energy game, they play good second-phase, and they’re tough to defend against.

“Tony Smith has a great team there and I like the way they play. Warrington games are always fantastic.”

