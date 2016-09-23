Williams: If we switch off they’ll burn us

George Williams insists Wigan have learned some painful lessons as they prepare to welcome Catalans tonight.

The Warriors are on a roll after successive wins against top-two Hull FC and Warrington on their travels.

But they lost their last match at home – against a Widnes side with no chance of making the play-offs – and Williams expects the Dragons to arrive aiming to gatecrash their party.

Catalans have won just two of their six Super 8s games but Williams said: “They won’t want to roll over, they’ll want to win like Widnes did when they came here.

“They started the year well and I know they’ve got their injuries, but they’re still a good team – if we switch off they’ll burn us.”

A victory will assure a second-placed finish – and a home semi-final the following week – but defeat would send them tumbling to fourth if St Helens beat Wakefield tonight.

Sam Tomkins is missing through a leg injury and Ben Flower is suspended.

But Warriors have Sean O’Loughlin back from a hamstring problem for a game marketed as the Big One.

And they are buoyed from the confidence which came with their stunning 35-28 victory at Warrington.

“When Benny got sent off I feared for the worse, but we showed great character,” said Williams.

“They were playing well, and when I’ve watched it back I was thinking, ‘How did we win it?’

“We’ve been in some close games this year and won with the final plays sometimes, and the more you do it, the more you believe in yourselves.

“We’re in a confident mood, we believe we can beat anyone, anywhere.”

The England international is still sporting a blond rinse, as punishment for being late to training.

“My phone wasn’t working, so I’ve bought an alarm clock now,” he grinned.

“I’m going to let it grow out a bit before I have it cut.”