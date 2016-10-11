Wolves target Crosby

Warrington have targeted Warriors prop Dom Crosby.

The 25-year-old played against the Wolves in Saturday’s 12-6 Grand Final triumph at Old Trafford.

It is understood coach Tony Smith is keen to recruit Crosby to bolster their squad for 2017.

He is under contract with Wigan and it is unclear if he will be released.

But if he is allowed to join their north west rivals, Shaun Wane already has plenty of props in his senior squad.

Ben Flower, Tony Clubb, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Lee Mossop, Ryan Sutton and academy-graduate Joe Bretherton have all played front-row this season.

Joel Tomkins sees his future in the middle when he returns from double-knee surgery next season.

And Wigan recruited another prop, Frenchman Romain Navarrete, from Catalans last week.

Crosby is an academy-product who debuted in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as a regular member of the squad.

Wigan are already losing Josh Charnley (Sale Sharks) and Dan Sarginson (Gold Coast Titans) from their Grand Final-winning squad.

Halfback Matty Smith is also expected to depart to join St Helens, though the move has been hosed down by both Saints and Smith.

Mossop – sidelined by a shoulder injury – has been linked with a move away.

And another of their contracted players, Ryan Hampshire, is set to depart.

He is wanted by newly-promoted Leigh Centurions and it is thought a deal may be tied up within the next few days.

He signed a new deal at the start of this year ahead of a loan move to Castleford, but will be allowed to leave.

Wane will need full-back cover if Sam Tomkins’ foot injury drags into 2017, as expected – and they are thought to be in the frame for Catalans livewire Morgan Escare.

Another player who left on loan, Connor Farrell (Widnes), will be returning to Wigan for pre-season. Wigan will formally bring a close to their season at a dinner and awards ceremony tonight.