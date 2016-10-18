BGT act Davros to play Halloween gig

A comedy musical act featuring Doctor Who’s nemesis Davros will take to the stage in Wigan for its first gig since taking reality TV show Britain’s Got Talent by storm.

Davros and the Deep Space Deviants will play a hometown show at The Old Courts next week and promise Wiganers a rather messy and madcap Halloween Meltdown.

I would advise people not to wear their best clothes, they should put on something they can get food or jelly on. It can get a bit messy. Davros

The gig marks the first time the group, which performs its own unique versions of pop songs fronted by the Timelord’s arch-enemy, has played live since Davros reached the semi-finals of the popular programme.

Davros, who now seems to have swapped his home planet of Skaro for the borough on at least a semi-permanent basis, says playing in Wigan in the run-up to the spookiest night of the year is an ideal return to the music scene.

He said: “It’s Christmas Day for us, it’s the biggest day in the calendar. I can’t think of anything more special than coming back to our adopted hometown.

“Wigan has a reputation for dressing up and getting involved so we’ve got a big show. We’ve also got the full band playing which we didn’t get the chance to do on TV.

“This is the first one since the TV show. I went back to my shed where I live in Wigan and stayed there for a while. It was all a bit crazy but we’re now ready to come out and do what we did before.”

Davros said he had no idea how big BGT was but admitted being overwhelmed by the reaction, with videos of his performances generating millions of hits online.

The Meltdown gig is one of the highlights of a packed Halloween programme at the Crawford Street arts hub, with events including a ghost hunt around the former seat of justice, a Rocky Horror-themed event and a night of terrifying films being screened in the cellars.

Davros, meanwhile, says he has other ambitions in Wigan besides merely scaring residents as an evil genius.

He said: “Hopefully someone at some point will ask me to switch the Christmas lights on. Even if it’s just one light, I’m not bothered. The light above the Pound Bakery will do me.”

Davros and the Deep Space Deviants will play a Halloween Meltdown at The Old Courts on Friday October 28 at 8pm. Tickets are £8.

For more information visit www.theoldcourts.com