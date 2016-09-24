Book review: A Year In A Ditch by JC Jeremy Hobson

Who would think that ditches are so fascinating?

Well thanks to the thoughts of author Jeremy Hobson, we are all being encouraged to look at them in a different light!

Ditches of course are places flora and fauna just love and so will you after reading this fascinating book, which also has some great little known information too.

For instance did you know that the Romans were the first to construct engineered ditches or that the first land drainage in The Fens was started via ditches during the reign of Charles I in 1630.

Or for more fun facts, people play strange games such as bog-snorkelling in ditches too! Jeremy’s book is a must and also for people who like to forage for food as he provides handy tips and recipes too.

I am heading for a ditch near me!

A Year In A Ditch by JC Jeremy Hobson, published by www.whitllespublishing.com, £16.99