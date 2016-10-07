Book review: Horse of Fire by Lari Don

This lovely book tells takes of horse folklore with stories from places as far away as Burma and Greece and Ireland and China.

It will have children's imagination running wild as they are lost in the stories of the winged Pegasus and tales of horses who have incredible adventures with their owners.

Author Lari Don had a wonderful childhood herself and this book is testament to her love of life and fantastic stories.

Horse of Fire by Lari Don, £12.99, www.bloomsbury.com