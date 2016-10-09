Book review: Wildfire by Sean Callery

This book has been published in conjunction with the Catchup charity to encourage children to read.

It tells the story of Sol who tries so hard to fit in with Kyle and his gang, but never seems to get it right. When Sol ends up in a group with them for the summer expedition, he is worried about fitting in, but it turns out he should have been worried about somehting else.

There is a blazing heat and a disaster just waiting to happen.

Wildfire by Sean Callery, £5.99, www.bloomsbury.com