Cast your vote for best Pub of 2016

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016 and we want your help ...
We all have different ideas of the perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a nice pint or glass of wine.
We have drawn up a list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entry forms will be printed in the Wigan Evening Post and Wigan and Leigh Observers over the next fortnight and we want you to vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list simply fill in the coupon from the paper, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for, and send it in to the address given.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will not be accepted either.
Vote for the best Pub of 2016
01 Albion Ale House, High Street, Standish
02 Ale House, Henrietta Street, Leigh
03 Alexandra Hotel,Hindley Road,Wigan
04 Amberswood Tavern, Manchester Road, Ince
05 Anvil, Dorning Street, Wigan
06 Banner, Banner Street, Hindley
07 Bay Horse, Warington Road, Wigan
08 Beacon At Dalton, Beacon Lane, Dalton
09 Beeches Hotel, School Lane, Standish
10 Bel Air Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
11 Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
12 Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan
13 Bird I’Th Hand, Wigan Road, Hindley
14 Bird I’Th Hand, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
15 Balcarres Arms, Copperas Lane, Haigh
16 Black Bull, Market Street, Standish
17 Boars Head, Wigan Road, Wigan
18 Boars Head, Market Place, Leigh
19 Bold Hotel, Poolstock Lane, Wigan
20 Boulevard, Wallgate, Wigan
21 Bowling Green Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan
22 Brickmakers Arms, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
23 Britannia Inn, Hall Green, Up Holland
24 Brittania, St Helens Road, Leigh
25 Brocket Arms, Mesnes Road, Wigan
26 Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Abram
27 Calendonian Hotel, Bolton Road, Ashton
28 Castle On T’Hill, Castle Hill Road, Hindley
29 Chapel End Labour Club, Main Street, Billinge
30 Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Standish
31 Cherry Gardens Hotel, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
32 Pesto @ Dicconson Arms, Appley Bridge, Wigan
33 Colliers Arms, Wigan Road, Wigan
34 Commercial Inn, Heath Road, Ashton
35 Corner House, Wood Lane, Wrightington
36 Crook Hall Inn, Crook Road, Standish Lower Ground
37 Cross Keys, Bolton Road, Ashton
38 Crown Hotel, Wigan Road, New Springs
39 Delph Tavern, Tontine Road, Up Holland
40 Derby Arms, Castle Hill Road, Hindley
41 Doc’s Symposium, Mesnes Street, Wigan
42 Dochertys, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
43 Dog & Patridge, Wallgate, Wigan
44 Douglas Bank, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
45 Dray King, Long Lane, Hindley
46 Eagle & Child, Main Street, Billinge
47 Edington Arms, Ladies Lane, Hindley
48 Fifteens @ The Fox, Roby Mill, Roby Mill
49 Fifteens Of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
50 Fishergate Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan
51 Fox & Goose, Wigan Lane, Wigan
52 George And Dragon, King Street, Leigh
53 Gerrard Arms, Bolton Road, Aspull
54 Globe, High Street, Standish
55 Golden Lion, Gerard Street, Ashton
56 Griffin Hotel, Standishgate, Wigan
57 Hare & Hounds, Upholland Road, Wigan
58 Hare And Hounds, Ladies Lane, Hindley
59 Hare And Hounds, Billinge Road, Wigan
60 Harrow Inn, Edge Green Lane, Ashton
61 Hartleys Emporium, Standishgate, Wigan
62 Hawk, Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall
63 Hindley Arms, Market Place, Hindley
64 Hingemakers,Heath Road, Ashton
65 Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge
66 John Bull Chophouse, Coopers Row, Wigan
67 Kings Arms Hotel, Warrington Road, Ashton
68 Kirkless Hall Inn, Canal Bank, New Springs
69 Little Fifteen, Wallgate, Wigan
70 Lychgate, Church Street, Standish
71 Masons Arms, Carr Mill Road, Billinge
72 Miller & Carter Parbold, Parbold Hill, Parbold
73 Millstone Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan
74 Moon Under Water, Market Place, Wigan
75 Mount, Orrell Road, Orrell
76 Musketeer, Lord Street, Leigh
77 Nevison Inn, Park Lane, Leigh
78 New Inn, Ratcliffe Road, Aspull
79 Number Fifteen, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
80 Officers Club, Barracks Square, Wigan
81 Old Pear Tree, Frog Lane, Wigan
82 Old Springs, Spring Road, Kitt Green
83 Old Toby Inn, Skelmersdale Hall Drive, Ashurst
84 Owd Kess, Victoria Road, Platt Bridge
85 Park Lane, Downall Green Road, Ashton
86 Pit Pony, Low Bank Road, Ashton
87 Plough & Harrow, Broad O’Th Lane, Shevington
88 Plough & Harrow, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
89 Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley
90 Prince William, Beacon Lane, Ashurst
91 Railway Hotel, Station Road, Garswood
92 Raven Hotel, Wallgate, Wigan
93 Ravine Club, Belle Vue Street, Pemberton
94 Red Cat, Leigh Road, Hindley Green
95 Red Lion, Gerard Street, Ashton
96 Red Robin, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
97 Retro, Wigan Road, Hindley
98 Rigbye Arms, Whittle Lane, Wrightington
99 Robin Hood, Bolton Road, Ashton
100 Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Orrell
101 Royal Oak Hotel, Poolstock, Lane, Wigan
102 Royal Oak, Standishgate, Wigan
103 Running Horses,St James Road, Orrell
104 Sams Country Inn, Appley Lane South, Appley Bridge
105 Shamrock, Preston Road, Standish
106 Silver Tally, Shevington Moor, Standish
107 Silverwell, Darlington Street East, Wigan
108 Simms Road Inn, Garswood Road, Garswood
109 Sir Thomas Gerard, Gerard Street, Ashton
110 Spinners Arms, Atheron Road, Leigh
111 Spinning Jenny, King Street, Leigh
112 Springfield Hotel, Springfield Road, Wigan
113 Squires Bar, Main Street, Billinge
114 Stag Hotel, Station Road, Ashton
115 Stag Inn, Orrell Road, Orrell
116 Standish Unity Club, Cross Street, Standish
117 Stanley Arms, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
118 Starr Inn, Bank Top, Roby Mill
119 Station Sports Bar, Station Approach, Appley Bridge
120 Stork Inn, Main Street, Billinge
121 Swan & Railway, Wallgate, Wigan
122 Swinley, Coppull Lane, Wigan
123 Tamar, Wigan Road, Leigh
124 Tap ‘n’ Barrel, Jaxons Court, Wigan
125 The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Appley Bridge
126 The George, Wallgate, Wigan
127 The Swan Hotel, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
128 The Wayfarer, Alder Lane, Parbold
129 The Wellfield Hotel, Wellfield Road, Beech Hill
130 The Windmill Hotel,Station Road, Parbold
131 Thomas Burke, Leigh Road, Leigh
132 Vale Royal, Gathurst Road, Gathurst
133 Venture, Billinge Road, Wigan
134 Victoria, Haigh Road, Wigan
135 Victoria, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
136 Victoria Inn, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
137 Waggon & Horses, Wigan Road, Wigan
138 Waterside Inn, Canal Street, Leigh
139 Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Appley Bridge
140 Whistling Wren, Turner Way, Leigh
141 White Crow, Chorley Road, Worthington
142 White Lion, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington
143 White Lion, Leigh Road, Leigh
144 White Lion, Church Street, Orrell
145 Wigan Central, Queen Street, Wigan
146 Yates, Lord Street, Leigh
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.