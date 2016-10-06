Cast your vote for best Pub of 2016

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016 and we want your help ...

We all have different ideas of the perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a nice pint or glass of wine.

We have drawn up a list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entry forms will be printed in the Wigan Evening Post and Wigan and Leigh Observers over the next fortnight and we want you to vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list simply fill in the coupon from the paper, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for, and send it in to the address given.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will not be accepted either.

Vote for the best Pub of 2016

01 Albion Ale House, High Street, Standish

02 Ale House, Henrietta Street, Leigh

03 Alexandra Hotel,Hindley Road,Wigan

04 Amberswood Tavern, Manchester Road, Ince

05 Anvil, Dorning Street, Wigan

06 Banner, Banner Street, Hindley

07 Bay Horse, Warington Road, Wigan

08 Beacon At Dalton, Beacon Lane, Dalton

09 Beeches Hotel, School Lane, Standish

10 Bel Air Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

11 Bellingham Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

12 Berkeley, Wallgate, Wigan

13 Bird I’Th Hand, Wigan Road, Hindley

14 Bird I’Th Hand, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

15 Balcarres Arms, Copperas Lane, Haigh

16 Black Bull, Market Street, Standish

17 Boars Head, Wigan Road, Wigan

18 Boars Head, Market Place, Leigh

19 Bold Hotel, Poolstock Lane, Wigan

20 Boulevard, Wallgate, Wigan

21 Bowling Green Hotel, Wigan Lane, Wigan

22 Brickmakers Arms, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

23 Britannia Inn, Hall Green, Up Holland

24 Brittania, St Helens Road, Leigh

25 Brocket Arms, Mesnes Road, Wigan

26 Bucks Head, Warrington Road, Abram

27 Calendonian Hotel, Bolton Road, Ashton

28 Castle On T’Hill, Castle Hill Road, Hindley

29 Chapel End Labour Club, Main Street, Billinge

30 Charnley Arms, Almond Brook Road, Standish

31 Cherry Gardens Hotel, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

32 Pesto @ Dicconson Arms, Appley Bridge, Wigan

33 Colliers Arms, Wigan Road, Wigan

34 Commercial Inn, Heath Road, Ashton

35 Corner House, Wood Lane, Wrightington

36 Crook Hall Inn, Crook Road, Standish Lower Ground

37 Cross Keys, Bolton Road, Ashton

38 Crown Hotel, Wigan Road, New Springs

39 Delph Tavern, Tontine Road, Up Holland

40 Derby Arms, Castle Hill Road, Hindley

41 Doc’s Symposium, Mesnes Street, Wigan

42 Dochertys, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

43 Dog & Patridge, Wallgate, Wigan

44 Douglas Bank, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

45 Dray King, Long Lane, Hindley

46 Eagle & Child, Main Street, Billinge

47 Edington Arms, Ladies Lane, Hindley

48 Fifteens @ The Fox, Roby Mill, Roby Mill

49 Fifteens Of Swinley, Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

50 Fishergate Inn, Orrell Road, Wigan

51 Fox & Goose, Wigan Lane, Wigan

52 George And Dragon, King Street, Leigh

53 Gerrard Arms, Bolton Road, Aspull

54 Globe, High Street, Standish

55 Golden Lion, Gerard Street, Ashton

56 Griffin Hotel, Standishgate, Wigan

57 Hare & Hounds, Upholland Road, Wigan

58 Hare And Hounds, Ladies Lane, Hindley

59 Hare And Hounds, Billinge Road, Wigan

60 Harrow Inn, Edge Green Lane, Ashton

61 Hartleys Emporium, Standishgate, Wigan

62 Hawk, Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall

63 Hindley Arms, Market Place, Hindley

64 Hingemakers,Heath Road, Ashton

65 Holts Arms, Crank Road, Billinge

66 John Bull Chophouse, Coopers Row, Wigan

67 Kings Arms Hotel, Warrington Road, Ashton

68 Kirkless Hall Inn, Canal Bank, New Springs

69 Little Fifteen, Wallgate, Wigan

70 Lychgate, Church Street, Standish

71 Masons Arms, Carr Mill Road, Billinge

72 Miller & Carter Parbold, Parbold Hill, Parbold

73 Millstone Inn, Wigan Lane, Wigan

74 Moon Under Water, Market Place, Wigan

75 Mount, Orrell Road, Orrell

76 Musketeer, Lord Street, Leigh

77 Nevison Inn, Park Lane, Leigh

78 New Inn, Ratcliffe Road, Aspull

79 Number Fifteen, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

80 Officers Club, Barracks Square, Wigan

81 Old Pear Tree, Frog Lane, Wigan

82 Old Springs, Spring Road, Kitt Green

83 Old Toby Inn, Skelmersdale Hall Drive, Ashurst

84 Owd Kess, Victoria Road, Platt Bridge

85 Park Lane, Downall Green Road, Ashton

86 Pit Pony, Low Bank Road, Ashton

87 Plough & Harrow, Broad O’Th Lane, Shevington

88 Plough & Harrow, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

89 Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley

90 Prince William, Beacon Lane, Ashurst

91 Railway Hotel, Station Road, Garswood

92 Raven Hotel, Wallgate, Wigan

93 Ravine Club, Belle Vue Street, Pemberton

94 Red Cat, Leigh Road, Hindley Green

95 Red Lion, Gerard Street, Ashton

96 Red Robin, Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

97 Retro, Wigan Road, Hindley

98 Rigbye Arms, Whittle Lane, Wrightington

99 Robin Hood, Bolton Road, Ashton

100 Robin Hood, Sandy Lane, Orrell

101 Royal Oak Hotel, Poolstock, Lane, Wigan

102 Royal Oak, Standishgate, Wigan

103 Running Horses,St James Road, Orrell

104 Sams Country Inn, Appley Lane South, Appley Bridge

105 Shamrock, Preston Road, Standish

106 Silver Tally, Shevington Moor, Standish

107 Silverwell, Darlington Street East, Wigan

108 Simms Road Inn, Garswood Road, Garswood

109 Sir Thomas Gerard, Gerard Street, Ashton

110 Spinners Arms, Atheron Road, Leigh

111 Spinning Jenny, King Street, Leigh

112 Springfield Hotel, Springfield Road, Wigan

113 Squires Bar, Main Street, Billinge

114 Stag Hotel, Station Road, Ashton

115 Stag Inn, Orrell Road, Orrell

116 Standish Unity Club, Cross Street, Standish

117 Stanley Arms, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

118 Starr Inn, Bank Top, Roby Mill

119 Station Sports Bar, Station Approach, Appley Bridge

120 Stork Inn, Main Street, Billinge

121 Swan & Railway, Wallgate, Wigan

122 Swinley, Coppull Lane, Wigan

123 Tamar, Wigan Road, Leigh

124 Tap ‘n’ Barrel, Jaxons Court, Wigan

125 The Boathouse, Mill Lane, Appley Bridge

126 The George, Wallgate, Wigan

127 The Swan Hotel, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

128 The Wayfarer, Alder Lane, Parbold

129 The Wellfield Hotel, Wellfield Road, Beech Hill

130 The Windmill Hotel,Station Road, Parbold

131 Thomas Burke, Leigh Road, Leigh

132 Vale Royal, Gathurst Road, Gathurst

133 Venture, Billinge Road, Wigan

134 Victoria, Haigh Road, Wigan

135 Victoria, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

136 Victoria Inn, Atherton Road, Hindley Green

137 Waggon & Horses, Wigan Road, Wigan

138 Waterside Inn, Canal Street, Leigh

139 Wheatsheaf, Miles Lane, Appley Bridge

140 Whistling Wren, Turner Way, Leigh

141 White Crow, Chorley Road, Worthington

142 White Lion, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington

143 White Lion, Leigh Road, Leigh

144 White Lion, Church Street, Orrell

145 Wigan Central, Queen Street, Wigan

146 Yates, Lord Street, Leigh