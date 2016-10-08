Charming Bristol - Daniel Bailey spends a weekend in the capital of South West England

I’ve visited many of England’s big city centres during my lifetime, but for one reason or another, Bristol is a place that has so far eluded my presence.

As the birthplace of world-famous street artist Banksy and animation favourites Wallace & Gromit, I was keen to see what else the place regarded as the capital of the south west had to offer.

Described as a lively, yet laid-back city, its blend of rich maritime heritage and dynamic culture makes it one of the most cosmopolitan cities outside London.

Whether you are visiting Brunel’s multi-award-winning Steam Ship Great Britain, Clifton Suspension Bridge or simply exploring the shops, markets and many pubs, there’s plenty on offer for a weekend of fun, culture and entertainment.

One of the most vibrant parts of the city is the historic harbourside. Recently revamped, it’s home to a number of award-winning attractions, museums, galleries and places to eat. From pizza and steak to Asian street food, it’s a part of the city which serves up a global platter of flavours.

A great way of exploring the city’s maritime features is by boat around the harbour and hopping onto one of the iconic yellow and blue Bristol Ferry Boats is a convenient and cheap way of getting around.

Serving as a daily waterbus for commuters, it also offers round trips, harbour tours and river cruises all at very reasonable prices – an all-day hop-on hop-off ticket will only cost you £6.50.

Reliable and relaxing, it covers a four-kilometre stretch of the River Avon with 17 landings ideally situated for all the major attractions, including Brunel’s mighty steam ship.

Berthed and beautifully preserved in the Great Western Dockyard, the historic vessell allows you to jump on board, stride the decks and explore the luxury cabins of yesteryear.

Then there’s the aquarium, where you can delve into life underwater and discover the wonders of the deep, taking time to marvel at the fascinating sea and freshwater creatures on show.

If you’re coming for the weekend, it’s best to arrive on a Friday to really maximise your time, but whatever it is you’re looking to do, there’s something for everyone in this charming city.

For more information go to www.visitbristol.co.uk.

Where to visit:

Veeno

If you’re a lover of wine visit Veeno at Temple Quays, where you can book a ‘Selezione’ tasting experience featuring six different wines with a wonderful platter of fresh cheeses, meats and bread - or spuntini as it’s known in Italy - all paired perfectly for your pallette.

Barista Marco was very informative by providing each Sicilian tipple with spurts of knowledge, but as Veeno’s emphasis is on informal, it’s more about the pleasure of tasting at your own leisure. Visit www.theveenocompany.com

Where to stay:

Hampton by Hilton

There are many hotels to choose from when visiting Bristol, but the Hampton by Hilton, on Bond Street, should tick all the boxes.

For a two-night stay, it’s an excellent location near the Cabot Circus shopping centre and just a 15-minute walk to the thriving harbourside.

It costs slightly more than a Travelodge or Premier Inn, but the standard of rooms, comfort and quality of service is streets’ ahead.

It’s also a great base for shoppers, for just a short walk away is the Cabot Circus centre, which features more than 90 high street and designer retailers, plus a great mix of restaurants and a multi-screen cinema.