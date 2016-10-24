Death and the maiden - stellar cast for ITV drama Dark Angel

Dark Angel is a new two-part drama based on the extraordinary true story of the Victorian poisoner Mary Ann Cotton

We meet Mary Ann (Joanne Froggatt) as a loving wife and mother, newly returned to her native North East of England. But faced with abject poverty and an ailing husband, we see how ruthlessly determined she is to pursue her desires - and a better life ...

Mary Ann is a serial killer, a poisoner whose methods leave no visible scars, allowing her tally of victims to mount unsuspected by a Victorian society unable to conceive a woman capable of such terrible crimes. Travelling around the North East, she inveigles herself into the homes of unsuspecting families, marrying and creating new families of her own - before killing them, taking their money and moving on.

Through adultery, bigamy, fraud and murder, Mary Ann betters herself socially and financially. But the more she kills, the greater the risk her heinous crimes will finally be exposed …

Dark Angel also features Alun Armstrong (New Tricks, Penny Dreadful), Jonas Armstrong (Edge of Tomorrow, Robin Hood), Laura Morgan (Torchwood, Suspicions of Mr Whicher), Sam Hoare (Life in Squares) Emma Fielding (Arthur & George, DCI Banks) and Penny Layden (Call the Midwife).

The drama is inspired by the book “Mary Ann Cotton: Britain’s First Female Serial Killer” by David Wilson, which is published by Waterside Press.

Dark Angel was filmed in North Yorkshire and County Durham.

Writer Gwyneth Hughes said: “Mary Ann Cotton married four times, and collected on the life insurance of all four husbands. She killed her mother. She killed her natural children, and her stepchildren. All died painfully and miserably from arsenic poisoning. And she got away with murder for years. Or so we believe – for Mary Ann Cotton is indeed dead and long forgotten, except for one County Durham skipping rhyme (opposite).

“The only certain facts in her story are that she was hanged in Durham on the 24th March 1873 for the murder of her seven year old stepson; that she proclaimed her innocence to the end; and that fatal amounts of arsenic were found in the exhumed bodies of another two children, and of the man who was the love of her life.

“I make no excuse for her truly appalling crimes. But in my story, and in Joanne Froggatt’s luminous portrayal, the Victorian serial killer emerges as an ambitious and disappointed woman, trapped by low horizons and constant childbearing. When she was hanged, she had just given birth to a daughter who may have been her 14th child. Her sins were driven by her longing to escape that very female form of slavery – and which of us today could bear her life?

“If a modern British woman were to ask Mary Ann what she wanted, I believe she would reply: “Contraception. Independence. Hot and cold running water. And a washing machine.”

“She wanted my life. And yours.”

We caught up with star Joanne Froggatt. . .

Q: Were you still filming Downton Abbey when this role came up?

“Yes, I was still doing Downton Abbey. They sent the script for the first episode and asked if I was interested in playing Mary Ann. The script was so good and I was hooked straight away. Gwyneth Hughes has done an amazing job of writing the scripts and depicting Mary Ann and her life.

“I’m trying not to play her as a psychopath, because the story spans over 15 years where we see where she starts and then what she becomes.”



Q: Why did you want to play another period role straight after Anna Bates?

“I was really excited about this role. Although Dark Angel is a period drama, Mary Ann could not be more different from Anna Bates. This is totally different to Downton. It’s a different time period as well.

“Even though it’s all in Gwyneth’s scripts, Mary Ann is such a complex character to make sense of that I felt I needed to do some of my own research as well. I read a book about her which is a factual account, as far as we know, of what happened.

“Then I did some research on female serial killers in general and the differences between male and female serial killers. Because to play somebody you have to make sense of what they’re doing in their head. Not only to make sense of it for you, but you have to make sense of their thought processes and their feelings. It’s very challenging with such serious subject matter.

“Interestingly, according to the research I did, most female serial killers don’t start killing until their early thirties and nobody really knows the reason for that. Also, they will usually kill by poisoning or smothering or overdose or something quite

clean and tidy.

“While for men it’s often more of a sexual thing, for women it’s usually for financial or social gain. It was fascinating to find out about these things.”

Q: Coming from Whitby, was it a bonus that the Dark Angel locations were in Yorkshire and County Durham?

“It’s been lovely to film here. Although Downton Abbey was set in Yorkshire it was filmed down south at Highclere Castle and Ealing Studios. We’ve been based in York a lot of the time and I’d forgotten how beautiful it is. We also had a couple of days at Saltburn, which is very close to home. So I got to stay with my parents for a few nights. And then filming at Beamish Museum in County Durham was good.”

Dark Angel starts Monday at 9pm on ITV.