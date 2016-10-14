In the footsteps of the pharoahs - Tutankhamun comes to ITV

Max Irons and Sam Neill join forces in the new epic four-part mini series Tutankhamun based on the compelling story of Howard Carter and his discovery of the tomb of one of Ancient Egypt’s forgotten pharaohs, the boy king himself. . .

Tutankhamun focuses on the legendary personal story of Carter, a solitary man on the edge of society who became an iconic figure and an unlikely hero.

Set against the great sweep of ochre sands, looming cliffs and baking heat of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, the story unfolds in 1905 when Carter, an eminent British archaeologist who we meet in his early 20’s, is fervently leading an expedition. Amidst the chaos scattered across the Valley floor, Carter’s grim determination to find lost antiquities is only too apparent. He has an easy manner with the Egyptian men who work alongside him, but when tempers fray Carter is hotheaded and puts the dig and his career in jeopardy.

With his license to dig revoked by Cairo’s Antiquities Service, Carter spends years ostracised, dishevelled and living rough and resorting to selling previously discovered archaeological relics to buy food.

A chance meeting with the privileged and fast-living British aristocrat, Lord Carnarvon, brings a change of fortunes as the enthusiastic amateur needs an experienced archaeologist to help him with a series of random excavations. Carter and Carnarvon begin the most unlikely friendship, in spite of their differences in background and character. After years of searching for the tomb, Carter and Carnarvon successfully discover the last resting place of the boy-king in 1921 against all odds and at great personal expense.

We caught up with star Max Irons. . .

Q: How much did you know about Tutankhamun before this drama?

“I had spatterings of knowledge (sic) most people have from reading books as kids and seeing those iconic images. So it was a bit of a learning curve for me. It really is an astonishing story. An incredible adventure. Pure and simple. A story of discovery and imagination and I think that’s what people will enjoy about it.

“When I read the script it was a real joy. As an actor you read a lot of scripts and some of them are a bit of a chore. But this one reminded me of those adventure books you read as a child. “

Q: What set Howard Carter aside from other archeologists in Egypt?

“It’s interesting to look at the world Howard was operating in at the time. Enormous hotels were constructed in the middle of the desert in Egypt and they were full of wealthy Englishmen, Americans, French and experts sent out there by various museums to conduct explorations.

“Howard was a different breed of a man. When you hear people’s opinions on Howard Carter it ranges. Some people put him firmly on the autistic spectrum. Other people say, ‘No, he wasn’t. He was just very single-minded.’ Very focused and passionate about what he did with a true love and imagination for this period that wasn’t shared by his contemporaries.

“To get to play a part like Howard Carter was wonderful. A man who was simply very good at what he did. Very knowledgeable, capable, forward-thinking, modern-thinking, coming up with new techniques left right and centre which can still be found today - and in forensic science today.”

Q: How would you describe his relationship with Lord Carnarvon (Sam Neill)?

“Lord Carnarvon needed someone like Carter. But Carter also needed somebody like him. They had a mutually beneficial relationship and also there was a love affair between two minds.

Q: What was it like working with Sam Neill?

“Working with Sam was wonderful. When you first meet him he’s so still and peaceful. So self-possessed and quiet that I found it super-intimidating. But then you realise he’s actually one of the kindest, wittiest, dangerously funny people around. I really loved him. He was also a bit of a hero. Sam is a bit special.”

Q: Where did you film Tutankhamun?

“We were filming on the border between Namibia and South Africa in this valley. Which meant there was often no wind. So it was stiflingly hot. To the extent that on the first day they had to fly in five or six extra trailers for all the people that were fainting. And from that day on they were giving us electrolytes and water constantly.

“But it was so helpful for us as actors because you’re hot, you’re sweating, you’re dusty and thirsty. All that stuff you usually have to fake. It was just what we needed. While the set designer has produced the most beautiful recreation of Egypt. It did all the work for you.”

Tutankhamun starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV