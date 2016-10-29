‘Jamie Oliver will always be my boy’ - he taught star chef, but Gennaro Contaldo learnt a few lessons from his protege

Sitting in the idyllic garden of his East London family home, chef and restaurateur Gennaro Contaldo – widely credited as the maestro who taught Jamie Oliver all he knows about Italian cooking – is in great spirits.

When he’s not posing for selfies with his 13-year-old twins Olivia and Chloe, the 67-year-old passionate foodie splits his time between cooking demos on his popular YouTube channel, training chefs, TV work and penning cookbooks, as well as his brand ambassador duties for Bertolli.

“I’m a person who has to move all the time,” he cries in that familiar accent. “As soon as I’m finished here, I’m going to [Jamie’s Italian at] Shepherd’s Bush to see my chefs, and then I have a Facebook Live, which is fantastic, and then I have cookery school.”

It’s exhausting just hearing it – does he ever slow down?

“Slow down?” he retorts with a chuckle, serving me up a delicious slice of home-made olive oil cake with raspberry coulis, baked especially for the occasion by his daughter Chloe.

“I’m my own worst enemy. When there’s so many nice people, why do you want to slow down?” he continues. “If I feel I can, I will do it. When I can’t, I’ll stand back.”

His latest literary venture, Gennaro’s Italian Bakery, pays homage to his lifelong passion for baking, recalling the hours spent as a young boy at his uncle’s bakery in Minori on the Amalfi Coast, and memories of tucking into freshly baked bread in his family home.

Gennaro hopes his collection of easy-to-create recipes will encourage more people to take the plunge.

“Everybody should make their own bread!” he enthuses, throwing his hands in the air.

“You can even go into a supermarket and buy a mix, just add water and bake it,” adds the chef, who left Italy for London aged 20. “The secret is to use good flour, that’s all.”

The book features a hearty mix of regional and traditional fare with a modern twist, from Parmesan Breadsticks and Pumpkin Bread to Focaccia, Pizza, Brioche and Biscotti (“just like Nonna used to make”).

The foreword goes to his protege, Oliver.

“Jamie is incredible,” gushes Contaldo, who first met 41-year-old Oliver when he worked under him at London’s Neal Street Restaurant in the Nineties. “When you show him how to do something the Italian way, he takes it in straight away; and when he does it, he does it better than me!”

While he’s heavily involved with Oliver’s ever-expanding Italian restaurant chain, creating dishes and training chefs, the veteran foodie’s friendship with Oliver goes far beyond the kitchen.

“Jamie considers me his London father, and I’ll always consider him my boy,” Contaldo confides. “I have six children [as well as the twins with current wife Liz, he has three from a former marriage], and the sixth one is Jamie.

“My father always believed, which he was right to, that Jamie was my son. He died believing that.”