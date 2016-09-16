School’s out - Martha Collison talks to Keeley Bolger about her whirlwind two years

The last two years have been rather dizzying for Martha Collison. Back in 2014, aged 17, she competed in the fifth series of The Great British Bake Off, finishing a-not-so shabby fifth place. Since then, she’s baked for the Queen, given the Archbishop of Canterbury a cake masterclass, written her first cookbook, Twist, and put her sweet tooth to good effect as an afternoon tea advisor at Wimbledon.

All of which has been pulled off alongside studying for her AS and A-Levels.

“It’s been challenging,” deadpans Collison, now 19, with a laugh. “My friends have to book days with me in advance.

“It’s strange being a teenager and having to do that, but it’s fine. It’s just like jumping into work life before I thought I would, but there’s nothing bad about that.”

If anything, she’s thrilled by her prospects.

Collison’s original ambition was to become a food developer, but appearing on Bake Off changed everything.

“It’s just been unbelievable,” she says. “I’ve had to re-imagine my life, but in a really good way. Bake Off has really helped shape my future, which I’m really grateful for.”

She hopes Twist, in which she details tasty ideas to reinvent a series of baking classics, will be the first of many books.

Given her successes since Bake Off, there’s little reason why this shouldn’t be the case - Collison still can’t quite get her head around how everything’s panned out.

While on the whole, Collison’s experiences have been extremely positive, not everybody’s been kind to her, and she received some spiteful comments online during Bake Off.

“Everyone has their opinions,” she says today. “Not everyone’s going to love you when you’ve put yourself out on national TV, and some people are really not shy in telling you that, which is really mean.”

Now, of course, she’s enjoying the fruits of her labour.

“For the first time in three years, I’m going to enjoy not having to study alongside all the baking.” says Collison.

