Mary Berry quits Great British Bake Off

Mary Berry will step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4.

Berry bid "farewell to soggy bottoms" and said her decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to the broadcaster that gave the show it's start.

She said: "What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent - The Great British Bake Off. The Bake Off family - Paul, Mel and Sue have given me so much joy and laughter.

"My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one.

"I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision.

I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it.

"Farewell to soggy bottoms."