The fabulous Harry Potter film competition

Ahead of the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - the first part of an amazing new Harry Potter spin-off series - Empire Cinemas has programmed an eight-week Harry Potter-thon and you can win tickets to see ALL NINE films at Robin Park.

The Potter marathon kicks off with showings of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Sunday (Sept 11) and continues every week, wrapping up on Sunday (Oct 30) with the last instalment; Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them

The screenings will be at 12pm, as well as Tuesdays at 6pm. If you aren’t lucky enough to win our amazing competition, Potter fanatics will be pleased to hear that they can see all the movies at the fantastic, credit crunch busting Sav£rday price, on both days.

We’ve got a pair of tickets to watch all the Harry Potter films AND the new Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, which opens on November 18, and all you have to do to stand a chance of winning them is answer the question below and email your entry to jon.peake@jpress.co.uk, marking the subject field Harry Potter-thon. Hurry though the first film is on this Sunday!

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sees Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne seeking magical creatures in the many decades before Harry Potter arrives at Hogwarts.

‘Magizoologist’ Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) embarks on his mission to catalogue the world’s most magical creatures, encountering extraordinary characters along the way, including a wizard named Graves (Colin Farrell).

Jon Nutton, Marketing Director of Empire Cinemas says, “We’re really excited to be hosting this Harry Potter-thon at our cinemas. There is a huge love for Harry Potter in the UK and with the exciting release of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them in November, this is the perfect time to get involved in some Pottermania.”

Q: Who plays Harry Potter in the movies?

A Daniel Craig

B Craig David

C Daniel Radcliffe

Entries must be emailed by 5pm on Saturday and the winner will be notified on Saturday evening by email with instructions on how to claim their magnificent prize.

For further ticketing information visit www.empirecinemas.co.uk or call 08714 714 714.

