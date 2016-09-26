Westworld - the most anticipated US drama of the year - arrives on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

The Old West has lived on in our collective consciousness as a place of lawlessness, greed, and most of all, freedom.

As today’s technology increases, and our civil liberties and privacy appear to be increasingly monitored, imagine you could, for the price of admission, go back to the American Frontier to live out your fantasies, whatever they may be.

In the near future, at the dawn of artificial intelligence, this is exactly what the hedonistic Westworld offers. At this attraction, synthetic hosts, indistinguishable from human beings, indulge visitors’ every desire, be they noble and idealised, or dark and depraved. It’s a place where your wildest dreams can come true. But there’s about to be an awakening.

Starring an A-list cast including Academy Award®-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld is an odyssey into the darkest depths of humanity, and beyond.

Here we meet the cast...

Anthony Hopkins as Dr Robert Ford

Anthony Hopkins as Dr Robert Ford.

The visionary creative director of Westworld and the robots who serve as its hosts.Anthony says:

“Dr Ford is a control freak on a gigantic scale – he controls everything and he wants to perfect everything. Which means he’s mad...”

Ed Harris as The Man In Black

Billed as ‘the distillation of pure villainy into one man’, the leather-gloved, gun-toting enigma is central to the conflict brewing between the hosts of Westworld and their creator and mastermind, Dr Ford, and his team.

Ed says:

“He has been coming to the park for 30 years, so he is a man of means. And he obviously has a penchant for, or is at least exploring, this violent and ‘evil’ side of himself. He enjoys what he can do in this place; there’s a part of him that gets off on it, and, as he sees it, he’s not killing humans – as human as they seem, the hosts get patched up and they get sent back out again.”

James Marsden as Teddy Flood

A handsome young gunslinger, and a new arrival in town, sharp-shooting Teddy shares some history with Dolores, but his motivations for being in Westworld remain a mystery.

James says:

“Unlike other guests, who mainly head to Westworld to immerse themselves in the debauchery of the town, Teddy sees this woman – Dolores – who

represents everything that he wants in life.”

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

An innocent prairie girl and local beauty who lives with her father, Dolores has romantic feelings for Teddy Flood, but is about to discover that what she believes to be her life is actually an elaborately constructed lie.

Evan says:

“Dolores is the quintessential prairie girl, she’s smart and witty and tough. Dolores is going to be slightly more work than going to the brothel, but she’s the one that you can fall in love with.”

Westworld begins on Tuesday at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.