What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Miracle, Channel 4, Monday, 9pm

Derren Brown, the master of psychological Illusion, performs his latest jaw-dropping stage show, Miracle, on stage in London. Recorded live in the spectacular Palace Theatre, this sold-out show features some of Derren’s most intriguing moments.

Performing live on stage gives Derren his greatest pleasure and his stage shows have been acclaimed by critics around the globe as amazing and thought-provoking. Miracle is created with Derren’s long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor.

Be prepared to be amazed!

Exposure: Islam’s Non-Believers, ITV, Thurs, 10.40pm

This new documentary in the Exposure current affairs strand investigates the lives of ex-Muslims, who face extreme discrimination, ostracism, psychological abuse and violence as a result of leaving Islam.

Featuring contributions from British and Bangladeshi ex-Muslims, Islam’s Non-Believers paints a vivid picture of the dangers facing those who renounce their faith. Some are at risk of suicide, or self-harm, or have been physically and psychologically abused by their closest family members. Most are terrified of being shunned by their own family and friends if their true beliefs become known.

Made by award-winning film-maker Deeyah Khan, who also directed the acclaimed Jihad - A British Story and Banaz: An Honour Killing for ITV, the programme finds that many young British ex-Muslims live in the shadows hiding their true beliefs, running huge risks if they ‘come out’ as atheists within their religious communities. Some of those who speak in the programme have asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

The film follows the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain, a volunteer support group led by Iranian-born activist Maryam Namazie which supports ex-Muslims, often referred to as apostates or unbelievers, both in the UK and abroad. Maryam says: “They see us as people who are troublemakers, deviants, apostates and blasphemers… There is nothing, nothing more intolerant than religion.”

One ex-Muslim, Sadia, talks about her brother Razaa, who killed himself. She says it was partly because he felt sidelined and misunderstood by his community all his life, one reason being his atheism.

Divorce, Sky Atlantic, Tuesday, 10.10pm

Marking her first return to an HBO show since the landmark Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker stars in a new comedy series about the never-ending process of unwinding a marriage.

Created by Sharon Horgan (co-creator and star of Catastrophe), Divorce tells the story of Frances (Parker), who after a disastrous evening at a friend’s 50th birthday party, has an epiphany and is led to reassess her marriage to Robert (Thomas Haden Church, Sideways). Deciding that she needs a clean break and a fresh start, she tells her husband they need to part ways.

However, it soon becomes clear that this break will be anything other than clean.

BBC iPlayer

The Retreat

Nick Knowles undergoes an intense detox programme on a Thai island. As the cast departs for Koh Phangan, we get to know the mental and physical issues they are hoping to overcome.

BBC III

Asian Provocateur - Mum’s American Dream

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is travelling the world again - and once again he is on an odyssey to meet family members. This time he is meeting his family who left Sri Lanka to settle in North America to see what his life could have been like had his parents not chosen Crawley. Unfortunately for him, this time his mum Shanthi is coming too.

Sky Box Sets

Nightingale

HBO’s provocative film probes the darkest corners of a disturbed mind, as a war veteran (David Oyelowo) begins to unravel psychologically ahead of a friend’s impending visit.

Amazon Prime

Lucifer Season 2

In Season Two, Lucifer and his brother angel, Amenadiel, who’ve been sparring over Lucifer’s resistance to returning to the underworld, will now be brought back together for one common goal - to find their mother, who’s escaped Hell. After all, Lucifer doesn’t take after his dad, so the parent he does resemble is sure to be quite terrifying.