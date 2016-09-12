Wigan-based wrestler gets big break in WWE

A wrestler who trained at an iconic Wigan gym will soon become a familiar face on grapple fans’ TV screens after signing a major contract deal.

Jack Gallagher, a product of the Snake Pit training centre, has joined the WWE and his bouts will now be screened on both sides of the Atlantic.

Wrestler Jack Gallagher (right) battling Ashton Smith at a Grand Pro Wrestling show in Hindley

Jack, who has regularly appeared at the Grand Pro Wrestling shows in Hindley, will join WWE’s famous Monday Night Raw programme as it is about to focus on the cruiserweight division.

Jack first headed Stateside to compete in a massive 32-fighter cruiserweight tournament at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.

Despite getting knocked out in the second round the trip still proved the passport for the big time as soon after his defeat he put pen to paper to sign the dream deal with the WWE.

Kevin Moss, publicity officer from Grand Pro Wrestling, said: “Jack is a unique character who has quite a different wrestling style, and I think that’s why he is one of the fighters they’ve picked to be in the WWE.

“He doesn’t copy the Amerrican guys, he uses the skills he has learnt from Roy Wood at the Snake Pit. The commentators have been singing his praises all the way through.

“Obviously it showcases Wigan and the Snake Pit to a worldwide audience. Everybody at Grand Pro Wrestling is also extremely pleased for him and we wish him all the best.”

Jack’s bouts will now be shown on Sky Sports on Monday nights and in repeat slots, with the programme also being shown to the WWE’s vast legions of fans in the USA itself.

He is one of two British fighters to make the Monday Night Raw’s new roster of fighters up to 205lbs in weight, with a grappler from Scotland also making it into the new cruiserweight section of the programme.

