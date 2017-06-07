Book review: Adder, Bluebell, Lobster. Wild poems by Chrissie Gittins and illustrated by Paul Bommer

It’s fun to explore and this is exactly what poet Chrissie Gittins did when she researched for her new book.

Chrissie wanted to celebrate the natural world and all the excitements it has to offer. She just chose to do it in rhyme.

Flossie (7) is nature mad, especially animals and so she loved reading this book at bedtime. From giggling about the beetroot being the bossy vegetable to learning all about a porcupine’s spines, Flossie had a ball and even tried her own hand at poetry, watch this space!

Chrissie has obviously had fun putting this book together and with lovely illustrations from Paul Bommer, it’s a nice book to have on the bedside table to inspire you to explore!

Adder, Bluebell, Lobster. Wild poems by Chrissie Gittins and illustrated by Paul Bommer, £6.99, published by www.otterbarrybooks.com

@EmojiAdventurer